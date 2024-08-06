U-Haul (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect U-Haul to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of UHAL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 5,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. U-Haul has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

