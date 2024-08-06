UBS Group Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $35.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

APA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 1,875,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

