UBS Group Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $0.50

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.35 to $0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
