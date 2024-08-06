Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Shares of UAA opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
