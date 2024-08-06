United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management Has $64.08 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 17.1% of United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.