United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.