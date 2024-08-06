United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Acquires $15,220.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,795.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

