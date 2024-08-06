United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
United States Antimony Company Profile
