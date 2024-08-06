Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Unitil worth $65,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

