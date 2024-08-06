Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.60

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.60 and traded as high as $26.04. Univest Financial shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 120,621 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

