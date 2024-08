UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp. (TSE:UR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

UrtheCast Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

UrtheCast Company Profile

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

