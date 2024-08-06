V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.175-4.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.

V2X Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.92 and a beta of 0.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

