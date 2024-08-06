VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

EGY stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 504 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.62 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.11 ($7.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 462.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

