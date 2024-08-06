VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
EGY stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 504 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.62 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.11 ($7.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 462.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
