Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 88.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vacasa Stock Performance
VCSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,324. The company has a market cap of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.60. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
