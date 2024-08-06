Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 182,215 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Myers Industries worth $65,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Myers Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

MYE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $514.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

