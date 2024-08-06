Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $65,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 583,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

