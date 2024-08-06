Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of nLIGHT worth $65,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LASR opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.39. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

