Vanguard Group Inc. Has $65.51 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $65,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

