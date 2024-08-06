Vanguard Group Inc. Has $65.84 Million Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $65,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.