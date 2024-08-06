Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.31 Million Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Hibbett worth $66,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.