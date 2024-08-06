Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $813.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.