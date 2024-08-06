Vanguard Group Inc. Has $74.39 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $74,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

