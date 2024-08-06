Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli Sells 3,784 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTR opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.