Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $64.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventas traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 896362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock worth $1,010,459 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

