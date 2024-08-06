Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $64.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventas traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 896362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
