Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

