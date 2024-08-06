Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Veris Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -85.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 92,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

