Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vestis were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,400 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $682,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 982,570 shares of company stock worth $10,862,057.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

