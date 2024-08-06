Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.10

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vesuvius Price Performance

VSVS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 405.50 ($5.18). 465,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 387.02 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 509 ($6.50).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($25,423.13). Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSVS

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.