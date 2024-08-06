Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 83,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

