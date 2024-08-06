Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Stock Up 19.2 %

Shares of Vimeo stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,206. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vimeo

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.