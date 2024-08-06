Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Stock Up 19.2 %

Shares of Vimeo stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,206. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.