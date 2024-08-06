Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.
Vimeo Trading Up 11.5 %
VMEO stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
