Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Vimeo Trading Up 11.5 %

VMEO stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 390,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

