Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $4.12. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vimeo shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 482,176 shares changing hands.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.03.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.