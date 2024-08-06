Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,665. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

