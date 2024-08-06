Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 360,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 943,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Viper Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 841,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

