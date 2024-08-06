Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 360,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 943,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Viper Energy Stock Up 7.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
