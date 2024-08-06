Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 110.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

