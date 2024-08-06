Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 7,174 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 254,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

