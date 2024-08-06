Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,735,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 3,340,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.