Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,973. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

