Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGR. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Evergreen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 309,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Evergreen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evergreen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 598,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Up 0.9 %

EVGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 77,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 million and a P/E ratio of 38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Evergreen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

About Evergreen

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

