Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 191,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,907. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

