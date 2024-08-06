Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 304,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SENS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

(Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.