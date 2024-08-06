Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKSY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 110,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.