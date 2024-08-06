Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 82,567 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 2,256,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.