Virtu Financial LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,185. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

SunCar Technology Group Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

