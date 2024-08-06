Virtu Financial LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $10,604,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 962,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 131,858 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

DNP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 233,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,363. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.