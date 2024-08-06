Virtu Financial LLC Invests $186,000 in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of New Found Gold by 72.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Found Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,875,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

NFGC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 98,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,100. New Found Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $488.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.12.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

