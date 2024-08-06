Virtu Financial LLC Invests $198,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
NYSE:PLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.09.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protalix BioTherapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Palantir Stock Surges After Strong Earnings: Is $30 Too Low?
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.