Virtu Financial LLC Invests $198,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:PLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSE:PLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.