Virtu Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Atomera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Atomera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Atomera by 32.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 36,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,962. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

