Virtu Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 32,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,617. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

