Virtu Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WDS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 157,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,388. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.